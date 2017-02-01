Whom Do You Adore?

Make him, her, or them say, "WHOOPEE! SOMEBODY LOVES ME!" with a FREE valentine in The Portland Mercury! The first 1,500 notes we receive are quite likely* to appear in our special Valentine's Day issue on Wednesday, February 8!

SUBMISSION DEADLINE to be considered for the print issue: Monday, February 6 at 12 PM.

*Disclaimer: One to a customer, please. Duplicates, mean-spirited valentines, and nonsensical gibberish will be rejected. No last names, please. Any accepted valentines submitted after the first 1,500 will appear in the paper if space is available. All acceptable valentines received will appear online.

Submit your valentine here: